Baseball: Osuna leads as Swallows bomb Orix in Japan Series Game 1

Newsfrom Japan

Jose Osuna drove in three runs and hit one of his team's three solo home runs as the Yakult Swallows beat the Pacific League's Orix Buffaloes 5-3 in Japan Series Game 1 on Saturday. At Tokyo's Jingu Stadium, Osuna put the Central League champs up 2-0 in the first inning when his sharp grounder hit the third-base bag for a fluke two-out, two-run double off Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Pacific League champions' ace allowed four runs in four-plus innings before leaving hurt. He struck out four and walked one while allowing four hits, including two homers. The Buffaloes, retired in order in the first, ...