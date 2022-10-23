FEATURE: "Gachi" Chinese food tempting taste buds in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Restaurants serving local cuisine from various parts of China have been popping up around many of Japan's large metropolitan areas, bringing authentic flavors to people missing home or those with wanderlust. While the eateries do not specifically cater to Japanese tastes and instead target residents from the Greater China region, they have become a draw for Japanese customers wanting a "genuine" Chinese food experience. Many ingredients are unfamiliar to them, such as some chili peppers, crawfish and catfish. Sa Jiao Xiao Jiu Guan near East Japan Railway's Okubo Station in Tokyo is one such re...