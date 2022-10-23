Soccer: Maeda nets in 2nd straight game as Celtic beat Hearts

Newsfrom Japan

Japan forward Daizen Maeda scored for the second straight game on Saturday, helping Celtic edge Hearts 4-3 away in the Scottish Premiership. Maeda steered home a rebound in the 59th minute, making it 3-2 after Aaron Mooy's shot was saved. The Samurai Blue attacker headed to the bench in the 66th minute after Lawrence Shankland brought up his hat-trick for the home side with his second penalty. James Forrest and Georgios Giakoumakis scored earlier for Celtic at Tynecastle Park, with Greg Taylor netting the 76th-minute winner. Midfielder Reo Hatate came off in stoppage time, while forward Kyogo ...