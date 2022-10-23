Soccer: Former Japan star Nakamura bids farewell in final game

Newsfrom Japan

Shunsuke Nakamura made his farewell appearance before retirement on Sunday, coming off after an hour to huge applause from 20,000-plus spectators as Yokohama FC won 4-3 away to Roasso Kumamoto in the final round of the J-League second division. The 44-year-old former Japan and Celtic star wore the captain's armband as he started a match for the first time this term, becoming the second oldest player to do so in J2 behind Kazuyoshi Miura, who is active at 55 with fourth-tier Suzuka Point Getters. Nakamura's trademark left-footed free kick led to a headed effort on target from his teammate in th...