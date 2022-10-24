Yen firms from 149 to 145 range vs. dollar on apparent intervention

Newsfrom Japan

The yen jumped from the upper 149 range to the upper 145 zone against the U.S. dollar early Monday in Tokyo, apparently lifted by another yen-buying intervention conducted by Japan for the second time since late last week in New York. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 147.64-67 yen compared with 147.74-84 yen in New York and 150.47-49 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday. The euro was quoted at $0.9860-9862 and 145.57-63 yen against $0.9858-9868 and 145.44-54 yen in New York and $0.9787-9789 and 147.27-31 yen in Tokyo late Friday afternoon. In New York on Friday, the Japanese authorities stepped into the...