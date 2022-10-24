Baseball: Strong Darvish start not enough as Phillies win NLCS

Newsfrom Japan

Yu Darvish held the Philadelphia Phillies to two runs over six-plus innings but the San Diego Padres lost the National League Championship Series 4-1 on Sunday, following a 4-3 defeat in Game 5. Darvish, tagged with the loss in Game 1 after allowing two runs over seven innings, gave up a two-run home run in the third inning to Rhys Hoskins, but no more runs in his second series start on four hits, three walks, and two hit batsmen at Citizens Bank Park. Juan Soto slugged a solo shot in the fourth, and an RBI double from Josh Bell off Phillies starter Zack Wheeler tied the game in the seventh fo...