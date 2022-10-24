Soccer: Ito nets Reims winner on return from 2-match suspension

Newsfrom Japan

Japan winger Junya Ito returned from a two-match suspension to net an 87th-minute winner for his fourth goal of the season as Reims beat Auxerre 2-1 in France's Ligue 1 on Sunday. Ito, suspended after seeing red against Troyes on Oct. 2 when he also had a goal and assist, gave his side their first win in seven games by tapping in at the far post after Mitchell van Bergen's shot was saved into his path. "The past three weeks have been really tough," said Ito. "But I worked hard on daily training and I'm really happy to have delivered despite not being in my best condition." Folarin Balogun side...