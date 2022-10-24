Main events scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Tuesday, Oct. 25: -- Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte to arrive in Japan for talks with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during her stay through Friday. -- Former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, an opposition lawmaker, to give memorial speech for late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Diet. -- Cultural Affairs Agency to hold expert panel meeting prior to investigation of the Unification Church, now formally known as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification. -- Monthly economic report for October to be released by Cabinet Office. -- Nagoya Hig...