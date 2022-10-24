Yen weak near 149 line vs. dollar despite suspected intervention

Newsfrom Japan

The yen retreated to around the 149 line versus the U.S. dollar after briefly surging to the 145 level Monday in Tokyo, with the effect of another apparent yen-buying intervention by Japan short-lived. Tokyo stocks ended higher, tracking gains on Wall Street on Friday amid speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve could start slowing its pace of interest rate hikes from December or later. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 84.32 points, or 0.31 percent, from Friday at 26,974.90. The broader Topix index finished 5.21 points, or 0.28 percent, higher at 1,887.19. On the top-tier Prime Ma...