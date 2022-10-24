Japan eyes 26 tril. yen economic package to fight inflation

A new economic package being compiled to help struggling households cope with inflation and support the economy will likely reach 26 trillion yen ($174 billion), a senior ruling party lawmaker indicated Monday. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has instructed officials to draw up a new package focusing on steps to ease the pain of higher prices on households, spurring wage growth and revving up an economy still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Referring to the government's inflation relief package worth 2.6 trillion yen approved in September, Toshimitsu Motegi, secretary general of the ruling...
Kyodo News

