Baseball: Down 1-0, Buffaloes aim for Japan Series comeback at home

Newsfrom Japan

The Orix Buffaloes are determined to turn things around when the Japan Series heads to Kyocera Dome Osaka for Game 3 on Tuesday, skipper Satoshi Nakajima said. The Pacific League champions trail 1-0 after letting a Game 2 win slip away on the Swallows' Tokyo home turf at Jingu Stadium on Sunday. With the Buffaloes three outs away from squaring the series 1-1, rookie catcher Soma Uchiyama hit a three-run pinch-hit homer off rookie reliever Shota Abe to help the Swallows salvage a 3-3 tie, preserving their series lead. "Our bullpen has been giving its all. It won't end like this," said Nakajima,...