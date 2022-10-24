FOCUS: PM may survive despite minister's resignation over Unification Church

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minster Fumio Kishida was apparently forced to accept the resignation of the scandal-tainted economy minister who was accused of having close ties with the contentious Unification Church, as the approval ratings for his Cabinet show little sign of improving. Daishiro Yamagiwa resigned on Monday after he was bashed for failing to explain his links to the religious group, often labeled as a cult. Whenever new rumors about his connections with the organization cropped up, he reiterated he had "no recollection." His resignation is set to deal another blow to Kishida, who has already...