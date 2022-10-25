Hitachi eyes expanding N. America train business with new U.S. plant

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese industrial conglomerate Hitachi Ltd. is gearing up to expand its train system business in North America with the ongoing construction of a new assembly plant in Maryland. Hitachi held a groundbreaking ceremony last week for the plant in Hagerstown, Maryland, following its facilities in Florida and South Carolina that manufacture trains and signal systems. The new plant being built in a $70 million project is near the U.S. capital, where many train cars produced by Japan's Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. are already running in the subway system. Hitachi has signed a deal with the Washin...