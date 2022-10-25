Japan retains economic view as COVID impact wanes, wary of forex moves

Newsfrom Japan

Japan on Tuesday maintained the view that its economy is recovering moderately, supported by a resurgence of demand following the lifting of anti-coronavirus curbs, but it remained vigilant against volatility in financial markets after the yen's rapid depreciation. The Cabinet Office retained the economic view for the fourth straight month in its report. It was more optimistic about business investment but downgraded its view on imports due mainly to slowing inbound shipments from Asia. The views on other major components of the economy, including private consumption and exports, remained the ...