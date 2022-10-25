URGENT: Ex-health minister Goto to become Japan economy minister: sources

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to appoint former health minister Shigeyuki Goto as economic revitalization minister, succeeding Daishiro Yamagiwa who stepped down amid mounting public criticism over his ties with the controversial Unification Church, sources familiar with the plan said Tuesday. Goto, a member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, will assume the post later Tuesday, just before the government approves a fresh economic package aimed at cushioning the impact of rising prices and bolstering the pandemic-hit economy. His new portfolio involves managing macroeconomic policy an...