Yen near 149 line vs. dollar, intervention fears linger

Newsfrom Japan

The yen traded near the 149 line against the U.S. dollar Tuesday morning in Tokyo, with its downside capped by persistent fears of possible yen-buying intervention by Japanese monetary authorities aimed at arresting the yen's steep fall. Tokyo stocks were higher as investors took heart from overnight gains on Wall Street amid hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will start slowing down its pace of interest rate hikes from December. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 226.47 points, or 0.84 percent, from Monday to 27,201.37. The broader Topix index was up 16.35 points, or 0.87 percent, at 1,...