Japan ready to address volatile yen moves by speculators: minister

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's currency market interventions are designed to fix volatile fluctuations driven by speculators and the country stands ready to act when required as rapid movements cannot be left unaddressed, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Tuesday. Suzuki rejected the claim that the government and the Bank of Japan are moving in opposite directions, with the former stepping into the market to arrest the yen's weakness while the central bank is pursuing an ultralow rate policy that is blamed for speeding up the currency's decline. "Monetary easing is aimed at achieving stable and sustainable price...