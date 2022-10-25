Japan starts COVID vaccination for children aged 6 months to 4 years

Newsfrom Japan

Japan on Tuesday began coronavirus vaccinations for children aged six months to four years at a hospital in Tokyo, expanding the eligibility criteria for inoculation to almost all age groups. Vaccinations for babies and young children in other areas of the country are set to follow as soon as local governments are ready, since deliveries of the vaccine began the previous day. Children will be required to have a total of three doses of the vaccine, which targets the original strain discovered in Wuhan, China, in 2019, in order to achieve a similar level of immunity as those in other age groups....