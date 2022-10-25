Japan's fair trade watchdog launches probe into "1 yen" smartphones

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's anti-trust watchdog has launched a rare compulsory inspection on cellphone distributors selling smartphones for as low as 1 yen, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday. The Japan Fair Trade Commission aims to find out how such sales practices are possible and determine whether there are cases of dumping or abuse of dominant bargaining position by major mobile carriers against distributors to achieve their targets, the sources said. The FTC has ordered distributors that had sold smartphones for less than 1,000 yen ($7) to report the details of their transactions with carriers by ...