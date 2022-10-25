Japan, EU pledge to lead free, fair economic order amid challenges

Newsfrom Japan

Japan and the European Union agreed in their economic dialogue Tuesday that they should lead the free and fair economic order as strategic partners, the Japanese government said, as authoritarian states such as China try to achieve their goals using coercive policies. At their second meeting of a "high-level dialogue" held online on economic issues such as trade, investment and energy, Japanese ministers and European commissioners also shared the importance of securing stable energy and food supplies that have been threatened since the start of Russia's war on Ukraine, according to the Foreign...