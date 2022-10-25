Baseball: Yamada blast sparks Swallows to one-sided Game 3 win

Newsfrom Japan

Tetsuto Yamada blasted a three-run home run and lefty Keiji Takahashi threw six scoreless innings as the Yakult Swallows beat the Orix Buffaloes 7-1 in Tuesday's Japan Series Game 3 to take a two-game series lead. Yamada broke up a scoreless game in the fifth inning at Kyocera Dome Osaka. Hitless in the series until a third-inning infield single, Yamada drove a fastball from Hiroya Miyagi off the facing of the second deck in left with two outs. "I was only looking for a fastball and trying to put a really good swing on it," Yamada said. Takahashi, who beat Miyagi in a 2-0 Game 2 shutout at the...