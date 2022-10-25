Indonesia launches "second home visa" to attract investors, tourists

Newsfrom Japan

Indonesia launched on Tuesday a "second home visa" program that will allow foreigners to stay and work in the country for five to 10 years to attract more foreign investors and boost tourism. Visa applicants must show proof of a financial asset worth at least 2 billion rupiah ($128,000), among other requirements. Applications will be accepted online. The program's goal is to "attract foreign tourists to Bali, and various other destinations," acting Director General of Immigration Widodo Ekatjahjana said on the resort island, according to a press release. The second home visa, which enables inv...