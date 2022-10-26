Yen firm near 148 line vs. dollar after weak U.S. data

Newsfrom Japan

The yen was firm around the 148 line against the U.S. dollar early Wednesday in Tokyo as weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data fanned speculation that the Federal Reserve will soon slow the pace of interest rate hikes. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 147.97-148.00 yen compared with 147.91-148.01 yen in New York and 148.92-94 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The euro was quoted at $0.9960-9964 and 147.38-47 yen against $0.9964-9974 and 147.38-48 yen in New York and $0.9855-9857 and 146.77-81 in Tokyo late Tuesday afternoon. Tokyo stocks opened higher, inheriting a positive trend from Wall Street...