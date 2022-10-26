Soccer: Injured Mitoma expects to recover in time for World Cup

Newsfrom Japan

Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma said Tuesday his trainer expects him to recover from a right ankle injury in time to play for Japan at the World Cup in Qatar. "My trainer said I can get back in time," said Mitoma, who has missed his English Premier League club's last two matches after sustaining the injury on Oct. 14 against Brentford. "Now I'm only thinking about how quickly I can recover." Mitoma is training separately from teammates and does not know if he will be able to play in Saturday's match against Chelsea, an important fixture given the fast-starting Brighton have lost three of their pa...