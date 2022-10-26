Tokyo stocks rise in morning on hopes for slower U.S. rate hikes
Newsfrom JapanEconomy
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo stocks rose Wednesday morning, as sentiment was boosted by Wall Street gains on hopes that the Federal Reserve may slow the pace of interest rate hikes following weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average climbed 326.87 points, or 1.20 percent, from Tuesday to 27,577.15. The broader Topix index was up 18.13 points, or 0.95 percent, at 1,925.27. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by pharmaceutical, precision instrument, and service issues.