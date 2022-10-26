FEATURE: Japanese schools, companies working to demystify menstruation

Newsfrom Japan

Discussion about the delicate topic of menstruation is slowly becoming more accepted in Japan as schools and workplaces engage in educational programs that demystify the issue in hopes of broadening understanding and acceptance. "Talking about menstruation used to be a taboo subject. But social recognition is changing," said an official of a sanitary product maker that offers seminars on the issue. The topic is being broached more regularly due to organizations wanting to help women navigate their lives around their cycles. Also, they want to be able to take more tangible steps like preparing ...