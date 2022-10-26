Nikkei ends at 1-month high on hopes for slower U.S. rate hikes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo's Nikkei index ended at one-month high on Wednesday as weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve may slow the pace of interest rate hikes from December. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 181.56 points, or 0.67 percent, from Tuesday at 27,431.84, its highest since Sept. 20. The broader Topix index finished 11.07 points, or 0.58 percent, higher at 1,918.21. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by pharmaceutical, precision instrument and service issues.