Taiwan firm to provide free COVID-19 testing for Japan-bound visitors

Newsfrom Japan

A Taiwanese company that has developed a COVID-19 vaccine will start providing free polymerase chain reaction testing later this week to recipients of its vaccine wishing to travel to Japan. Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp. has said the free service, from Friday to the end of the year, is aimed at addressing the inconvenience experienced by people who have received its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine that has not been approved by the Japanese government. Currently, recipients of Taiwan's first domestically developed vaccine who wish to travel to Japan must either receive doses of other vaccines ...