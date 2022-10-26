Japan to cut household electricity bills by 20% to fight inflation

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will cut household electricity bills by about 20 percent early next year under a new economic package amid accelerating inflation, a source familiar with the matter said Wednesday. The government is expected to spend around 25 trillion yen ($170 billion) on the package, details of which will be announced as early as Friday. Lowering household electricity bills by 7 yen per kilowatt-hour will be a main pillar of the package. For companies, the government will provide support of 3.5 yen per kilowatt hour, according to the source. In addition to electricity, an average household is expected...