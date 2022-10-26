Baseball: Japan's WBC manager expects tough South Korea clash

Newsfrom Japan

Hideki Kuriyama, Japan's manager for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, expects a tough contest against long-time rival South Korea. "We shouldn't compare them to their clubs in the past, but rather think of them as a completely new team," Kuriyama said Wednesday at Kansai International Airport, following his trip to Seoul to watch two postseason games between the LG Twins and Kiwoom Heroes on Monday and Tuesday. Japan will face South Korea in five-team round-robin Pool B at Tokyo Dome, between March 9 and 13. South Korea has developed many new young players, leading to a generational transition...