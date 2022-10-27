Yen firm near 146 line vs. dollar as slower U.S. rate hikes expected

Newsfrom Japan

The yen was firm around the 146 line against the U.S. dollar early Thursday in Tokyo on expectations that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of its interest rate hikes. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 146.07-10 yen compared with 146.35-45 yen in New York and 147.08-11 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The euro was quoted at $1.0091-0094 and 147.40-47 yen against $1.0075-0085 and 147.51-61 yen in New York and $1.0032-0034 and 147.57-61 yen in Tokyo late Wednesday afternoon. Tokyo stocks opened almost flat as buying on hopes for smaller rate hikes in the United States was offset by selling of ...