U.S., Japan tie up for export of small nuclear reactor tech to Ghana

The United States said Wednesday it will work with Japan toward exporting small nuclear reactor technology to Ghana, with the two nations promoting the advanced power generation method to help other countries meet their clean energy goals. In an initial step to support the deployment of a so-called small modular reactor in the West Africa country, a feasibility study is planned to be conducted by companies including Japanese heavy machinery manufacturer IHI Corp., plant builder JGC Corp. as well as NuScale Power LLC, a small modular reactor developer based in the United States. Small modular r...