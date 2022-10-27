Main events scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Friday, Oct. 28: -- Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to hold press conference. -- Unemployment rate for September to be released by Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications. -- Ratio of job offers to job seekers for September to be released by Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry. -- Hiroshima High Court to hand down ruling on vote value disparity in upper house election in July.