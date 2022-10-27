Soccer: Kamada scores in Frankfurt's crucial Champions League win

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese midfielder Daichi Kamada scored in his second consecutive Champions League match as Eintracht Frankfurt pulled off a 2-1 Group D win at home to Olympique Marseille on Wednesday. The win moved Frankfurt to seven points, one behind Group D leaders Tottenham Hotspur. Frankfurt, the reigning Europa League champions, will advance to the round of 16 with a win over Sporting in their final group match next week. Sporting, for whom Japanese midfielder Hidemasa Morita started in their 1-1 away draw at Spurs, lead Frankfurt on goal difference. Marseille are last with six points. Kamada opened t...