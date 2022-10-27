Baseball: Former Fighter, Giant Yang finds 2nd wind in America

Sports

Yang Dai-kang, a veteran of 15 Japanese pro baseball seasons, is now, after a trying first year in American independent ball, eyeing a return to elite competition. Yang is no stranger to making do in a foreign land, the 35-year-old native of Taiwan having moved to Japan as a teenager to attend high school, where his ball-playing success led to a 15-year pro career with the Nippon Ham Fighters and Yomiuri Giants. He has come away from his latest baseball adventure with a perspective he lacked a year ago. With the Giants in 2021, Yang focused too much on results, was unable to maintain his motiv...
Kyodo News

