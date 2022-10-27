Chinese search provider Baidu unveils new AI-powered EV

Newsfrom Japan

Chinese internet search giant Baidu Inc. unveiled Thursday a new electric vehicle powered by artificial intelligence featuring some self-driving functions that were developed through a joint venture with Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. The sport utility vehicle "ROBO-01," manufactured by the venture is equipped with autonomous driving technology, in which the vehicle can perform steering to some degree on expressways and open roads, and a voice-activated system. There is no gear shift lever in the car. A total of 1,000 units of the new EV, each priced at 399,800 yuan ($55,308),...