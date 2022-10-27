Nissan mulls acquiring up to 15% stake in new Renault EV venture

Newsfrom Japan

Nissan Motor Co. is considering investing up to 15 percent in a new electric vehicle venture Renault SA plans to set up, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday. The investment plan comes as the two companies are discussing a plan for Renault to reduce its stake in Nissan from 43 percent to 15 percent amid a partnership review, which has recently entered its final stage. Renault is scheduled to hold a briefing for investors about the new EV company on Nov. 8 and plans to announce on Nov. 15 the changed structure of the alliance, which also involves Mitsubishi Motors Corp., the sources s...