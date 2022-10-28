Japan to approve new economic package as inflation, weak yen bite

Newsfrom Japan

Japan on Friday will unveil a fresh economic package that will include 29.1 trillion yen ($199 billion) in government spending, featuring steps to alleviate the pain of accelerating inflation and lift the economy out of the doldrums amid COVID-19, Russia's war against Ukraine and a weaker yen. Faced with faltering public support, the government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is reducing household utilities bills as a major pillar of the package, as people tighten their purse strings due to higher fuel costs and more expensive food and everyday goods. The total size of the stimulus package wil...