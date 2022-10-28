Canada to seek membership of U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

Newsfrom Japan

Canada will seek membership to the U.S-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, its foreign minister said Thursday, referring to a regional economic engagement initiative Washington is pitching to counter China's growing clout. The framework, commonly known as IPEF, was launched in May by U.S. President Joe Biden. It has been joined by 13 other countries: Australia, Brunei, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam. Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly made the announcement following talks with U.S. Secretary of State Anto...