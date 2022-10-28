Tokyo stocks open lower on weak tech issues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Friday on weak technology shares following an overnight decline of the Nasdaq index. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 334.59 points, or 1.22 percent, from Thursday to 27,010.65. The broader Topix index was down 11.01 points, or 0.58 percent, at 1,894.55. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by precision instrument, electric appliance and machinery issues. On the currency market, the dollar moved little in the lower 146 yen range as investors awaited the outcome of a Bank of Japan policy meeting and remarks by BOJ ...