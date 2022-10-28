Tokyo inflation hits 40-year high in Oct. on energy, feeble yen

Newsfrom Japan

Core consumer prices in Tokyo gained 3.4 percent in October from a year ago, marking the sharpest increase in over 40 years, government data showed Friday, in fresh evidence of a weaker yen magnifying the inflationary pressures caused by higher commodity prices. The key index of consumer inflation for Tokyo excluding volatile fresh food rose for the 14th straight month, with the speed of its increase picking up from 2.8 percent in September. It has stayed above the Bank of Japan's 2 percent target for the past five months. Tokyo's core CPI is an indicator of what to expect in the rest of the c...