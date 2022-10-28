Main events scheduled for Oct. 31- Nov.6

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Oct. 31 - Nov. 6: Oct. 31 (Mon) -- Preliminary industrial production index for September to be released by Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. Nov. 1 (Tues) -- German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to arrive for three-day visit. -- Toyota Motor Corp. to release April-September earnings. -- Tokyo metropolitan government to launch partnership system to recognize sexual minority couples. -- Sendai High Court to hand down ruling on vote value disparity in upper house election in July. -- Theme park featuring characters and scenes from Studio Ghibli's hit ...