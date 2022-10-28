Baseball: Ohtani 2nd, Judge named Sporting News MLB Player of Year

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani has finished second to New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge in the vote for the Sporting News MLB Player of the Year, the U.S. website's survey showed Thursday. "In a survey of 360 players, Judge received 66 percent of the vote, easily outpacing second-place finisher Shohei Ohtani, who received about 18 percent," The Sporting News said. "In the minds of the overwhelming majority of voters, 2022 was clearly the Aaron Judge Show." Judge hit 62 home runs to break Roger Maris' 61-year-old single-season American League record. He also batted .311 a...