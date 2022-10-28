Yen steady around mid-146 vs. dollar ahead of BOJ policy outcome

Newsfrom Japan

The yen was steady around the mid-146 level against the U.S. dollar Friday morning in Tokyo, as investors awaited the outcome of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting. Market players could test the dollar's upside again, as they anticipate the BOJ will leave its ultraloose monetary policy intact when it announces the outcome of its two-day policy meeting, expected around noon. Tokyo stocks were mixed in the morning with selling of some technology issues after industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp. revised down its earnings forecast for the year to March Thursday. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock A...