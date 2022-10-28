Yen trades in lower 146 zone vs. dollar as BOJ keeps ultralow rates

Newsfrom Japan

The yen moved mostly in the lower 146 zone against the U.S. dollar on Friday in Tokyo after the Bank of Japan kept interest rates at an ultralow level, with the yen's downside capped amid caution over yen-buying intervention by Japanese monetary authorities. Tokyo stocks ended lower, weighed down by selling of some technology issues after industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp. revised down its earnings forecast for the year to March on Thursday. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 240.04 points, or 0.88 percent, from Thursday at 27,105.20. The broader Topix index finished 6.51 points, or...