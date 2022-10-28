Japan automakers boost exports in Sept. as yen hits 24-yr low

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp., Mazda Motor Corp., and Subaru Corp. doubled vehicle exports in September from a year earlier as the negative impact from a global parts shortage eased and the yen fell to a 24-year low against the dollar, industry data showed Friday. Honda Motor Co., Nissan Motor Co. and Mitsubishi Motors Corp., meanwhile, logged nearly 50 percent increases in shipments from Japan. Toyota said it exported 168,200 units in the reporting month, about 2.1 times more than a year earlier, as its production recovered from a parts crunch triggered by the spread of the coronavirus in Southeast Asia...