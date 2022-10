Newsfrom Japan

Monetary easing is an "appropriate" measure to support the economy and spur more robust wage growth, in order to achieve the inflation target set out by the Bank of Japan, as uncertainty over the outlook is extremely high, BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Friday. Speaking at a press conference, Kuroda said that rapid, one-sided yen moves are "undesirable and negative" for the economy, adding that currency fluctuations should be stable and reflect economic fundamentals.