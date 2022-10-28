URGENT: Speculative, rapid forex moves "not desirable for anyone": Japan PM
Speculative and volatile movements in the foreign exchange market are "not desirable for anyone," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday, adding that Japan is ready to take "appropriate" steps against excess volatility amid the yen's depreciation relative to the U.S. dollar. Kishida said the government will be keeping close tabs on developments in the currency market in close communication and coordination with the Bank of Japan.