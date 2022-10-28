Soccer: Nagoya's Swierczok banned for 4 yrs over illegal substance

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya Grampus forward Jakub Swierczok has been banned for four years by the Asian Football Confederation after testing positive for an illegal substance, the J-League first-division side said Friday. The 29-year-old's A sample came back positive following Nagoya's Asian Champions League quarterfinal loss last October to South Korea's Pohang Steelers. The AFC provisionally suspended the player in December. In the latest statement, Nagoya said the illegal substance was also detected from his B sample and the AFC banned the Pole from all football activities for four years, starting on Dec. 9, 20...