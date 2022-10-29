Honda unveils new HondaJet with longer flight range, autolanding

Newsfrom Japan

Honda Motor Co. will launch a new model of its popular small business aircraft, HondaJet Elite II, featuring a longer flight range and an automatic landing system. The latest model, priced at $6.95 million, can travel 2,865 kilometers, 204 km longer than the existing models, as it adopted a bigger fuel tank, according to Honda's jet-making unit, Honda Aircraft Co. It also added performance-improving ground spoiler devices to its wings to help control speed, Honda Aircraft said recently. "The HondaJet Elite II once again pushes the boundaries of its category on all fronts of performance, comfor...